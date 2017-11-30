IPHONE FEATURE These 8 games will make your iPhone X sing Widen your horizons Product: iPhone X | Publisher: Apple | Format: iPhone iPhone Tweet Jon Mundy by



If there's one major hesitation I have... okay, two if we're counting that crazy price tag... it's that a lot of games haven't been optimised to take advantage of it.



There are a few too many examples of letterboxed apps, or those that simply don't make full use of the iPhone X's extra screen space.



Things are getting better already, though. Here are a few games I've been playing that really sing on the iPhone X. They almost make me think that £1000 is a reasonable price to pay for a phone. Almost.



GRID Autosport







The latest and arguably greatest technical marvel for your iPhone X comes from British developer Codemasters. It's only a bloomin' premium console racing game right here on your mobile.



We've never seen a game that brings so many iOS devices to their knees. Thought you were safe for another year with that iPhone 6S? Not if you want to play the best racer on mobile you're not.



Of course, it performs brilliantly on the iPhone X, but it goes beyond that. Stretched out to make full use of the ultra-wide aspect ratio, GRID Autosport is more immersive than ever.



The Machines







Apple used The Machines to show off the power of the iPhone 8 family's A11 Bionic chip and ARKit capabilities. Suffice to say the iPhone X is equally adept at handling the game.



This is an AR strategy game where it appears as if you're directing a miniature sci-fi war right there on your living room rug. Want to pan in to a different part of the battlefield? move your phone to get a better angle.



With the iPhone X's wide screen and superior colour contrast, this process proves even more immersive. And naturally, it all runs like a dream.



Super Mario Run







As I mentioned in my iPhone X review, Apple's new phone is arguably a better portrait gaming device than it is a landscape gaming device, because the effects of that notch are less pronounced.



Super Mario Run looks and plays beautifully on the iPhone X, its deep reds and vivid Mushroom Kingdom Colours popping on that vibrant Super Retina display.



Pktball







A game doesn't have to be a technical showcase to be perfect for the iPhone X. Pktball has pretty simple graphics - though the art style is delightful - but it's great here.



The stretched out court and portrait perspective just seem cater made for the iPhone X's elongated display. It fits like a glove.



The Witness







One of the most beautiful games on mobile, The Witness really fills the iPhone X display well. Meanwhile its bright graphics pop better here than on any other iOS device.



It wasn't easy for Jonathan Blow and his team to get The Witness running on mobile, but with the iPhone X's A11 Bionic chip there's evidently a degree of head room. It all runs perfectly smoothly here.



Into the Dead 2







PikPok's spooky first person runner has always been a deeply immersive experience, but it's arguably even more engrossing on a device that's virtually all-screen.



The phone's OLED display also shows off the game's various hues of black and grey better than any other iPhone.



Oceanhorn







This beautiful Zelda-inspired adventure game begs for a top notch screen to make those primary colours pop. It hardly suffers on older iPhones, but the game looks phenomenal on iPhone X.



Besides which, the developer has stretched the view out to fill up the iPhone X's wider display, helping you to get truly lost in this lovely world.



WonderWorlds







This charming little game is essentially LittleBigPlanet for mobile. It's a cute, attractive physics-based platformer with a healthy DIY element.



With an arts & craft world that begs to be prodded and interacted with, the iPhone X's wide, sharp screen is a great way to experience it.

The iPhone X is nearing its one month anniversary, and it's growing on me. In fact, I reckon it's the best iPhone ever If there's one major hesitation I have... okay, two if we're counting that crazy price tag... it's that a lot of games haven't been optimised to take advantage of it.There are a few too many examples of letterboxed apps, or those that simply don't make full use of the iPhone X's extra screen space.Things are getting better already, though. Here are a few games I've been playing that really sing on the iPhone X. They almost make me think that £1000 is a reasonable price to pay for a phone. Almost.The latest and arguably greatest technical marvel for your iPhone X comes from British developer Codemasters. It's only a bloomin' premium console racing game right here on your mobile.We've never seen a game that brings so many iOS devices to their knees. Thought you were safe for another year with that iPhone 6S? Not if you want to play the best racer on mobile you're not.Of course, it performs brilliantly on the iPhone X, but it goes beyond that. Stretched out to make full use of the ultra-wide aspect ratio, GRID Autosport is more immersive than ever.Apple used The Machines to show off the power of the iPhone 8 family's A11 Bionic chip and ARKit capabilities. Suffice to say the iPhone X is equally adept at handling the game.This is an AR strategy game where it appears as if you're directing a miniature sci-fi war right there on your living room rug. Want to pan in to a different part of the battlefield? move your phone to get a better angle.With the iPhone X's wide screen and superior colour contrast, this process proves even more immersive. And naturally, it all runs like a dream.As I mentioned in my iPhone X review, Apple's new phone is arguably a better portrait gaming device than it is a landscape gaming device, because the effects of that notch are less pronounced.Super Mario Run looks and plays beautifully on the iPhone X, its deep reds and vivid Mushroom Kingdom Colours popping on that vibrant Super Retina display.A game doesn't have to be a technical showcase to be perfect for the iPhone X. Pktball has pretty simple graphics - though the art style is delightful - but it's great here.The stretched out court and portrait perspective just seem cater made for the iPhone X's elongated display. It fits like a glove.One of the most beautiful games on mobile, The Witness really fills the iPhone X display well. Meanwhile its bright graphics pop better here than on any other iOS device.It wasn't easy for Jonathan Blow and his team to get The Witness running on mobile, but with the iPhone X's A11 Bionic chip there's evidently a degree of head room. It all runs perfectly smoothly here.PikPok's spooky first person runner has always been a deeply immersive experience, but it's arguably even more engrossing on a device that's virtually all-screen.The phone's OLED display also shows off the game's various hues of black and grey better than any other iPhone.This beautiful Zelda-inspired adventure game begs for a top notch screen to make those primary colours pop. It hardly suffers on older iPhones, but the game looks phenomenal on iPhone X.Besides which, the developer has stretched the view out to fill up the iPhone X's wider display, helping you to get truly lost in this lovely world.This charming little game is essentially LittleBigPlanet for mobile. It's a cute, attractive physics-based platformer with a healthy DIY element.With an arts & craft world that begs to be prodded and interacted with, the iPhone X's wide, sharp screen is a great way to experience it. What's this? Tweet Jon Mundy 30 November 2017 Have your say! Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.