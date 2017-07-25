  • arrow
iPhone header logo

 IPHONE NEWS - SALE

Zombies!!! the undead board game is cheap for iPhone and iPad right now

Cheap meat

Product: Zombies!!! | Developer: Babaroga | Publisher: Babaroga | Genre: Card/ board game, Conversion | Networking: on one device
For: iPhone   Also on: Android, iPad, Windows Phone
 
Zombies!!! iPhone, thumbnail 1
Zombies!!! That's not a statement, don't worry. It's actually the name of a board game. A board game that's on sale for just 99p / 99c on the App Store right now.

As you might be able to tell from the game's name, it's all about the undead, like all games seem to be about nowadays. There are a number of different modes here to sink your teeth into though.

There's the standard board game, which sees you building the town you're trying to escape as you play. There's a pre-generated town mode that, well you can probably guess what that does to be honest.

On top of those two there's a survival mode that sees you trying to stay alive for as long as you can. You can play with AI characters, or if you'd prefer populate the game with real people. Like, you know, your friends and stuff.

If any of that tickles your fancy you can grab Zombies!!! from the App Store right now for dirt cheap by clicking this link right here.
 
Harry Slater 25 July 2017
