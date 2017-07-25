Zombies!!! the undead board game is cheap for iPhone and iPad right now

Zombies!!! That's not a statement, don't worry. It's actually the name of a board game. A board game that's on sale for just 99p / 99c on the App Store right now.
As you might be able to tell from the game's name, it's all about the undead, like all games seem to be about nowadays. There are a number of different modes here to sink your teeth into though.
There's the standard board game, which sees you building the town you're trying to escape as you play. There's a pre-generated town mode that, well you can probably guess what that does to be honest.
On top of those two there's a survival mode that sees you trying to stay alive for as long as you can. You can play with AI characters, or if you'd prefer populate the game with real people. Like, you know, your friends and stuff.
If any of that tickles your fancy you can grab Zombies!!! from the App Store right now for dirt cheap by clicking this link right here.