Year Walk and Device 6 will hopefully be updated with iPhone X support this week

Subscribe to AppSpy on

Three of the finest games on the App Store are getting updated with iOS 11 and iPhone X support this week. So if you've been waiting to grab one of Simogo's classics for your new device, you don't have much longer to wait.Year Walk and Device 6 are both getting full wide support for the iPhone X, while The Sailor's Dream is going to be iOS 11 compatible.If you want to know why this is such an exciting development, you can read our Year Walk review here our Device 6 review here , and our The Sailor's Dream review here Hopefully Simogo won't be the only company that makes the necessary changes to make its games compatible with the latest hardware. Of course, we'll let you know as and when we hear more.