  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy Free App Alliance 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
iPhone header logo

 IPHONE NEWS - SALE

Printable version | Send to a friend

Stylish puzzler Yankai's Triangle goes on sale for free for the first time

Eye see you

Product: Yankai's Triangle | Publisher: Kenny Sun | Genre: Puzzle
For: iPhone   Also on: iPad, Steam
 
Subscribe to AppSpy on

Only a few months after receiving its first discount, Kenny Sun's extensive kaleidoscopic puzzler is available for free on the App Store for a limited time.

Yankai's Triangle is all about its namesake, every stage consisting of interlocking triangles that must be rotated and swapped around to fit together seamlessly. Across hundreds of puzzles, the challenge evolves from simply matching colors to moving around triangles that spin or shift in unison or switch colors with each movement.

We gave the game a Silver Award precisely for that clever use of mechanics, its impressive amount of content, and vibrant aesthetic.

You can download Yankai's Triangle on iPad and iPhone.
 
Reviewer photo
Christian Valentin 22 July 2017
Have your say! Related stories  
POPULAR STORIES
RECENT COMMENTS
General
How Mobile has Affected Online Bingo Games
General
White Label Casino Marketing
General
888casino's latest slot games
Developers Corner
General
What can we expect next from the biggest mobile games?
Developers Corner
Launch
Take the fuss out of multiplayer with sharp new Bridge game Funbridge
Developers Corner
General
How to Optimise Your Casino Playing Experience
Individual
Launch
Puzzler Burglars, Inc. released on iOS devices
Developers Corner
Launch
Quatros Origins out on iOS and Android now
Developers Corner
General
Betting online using smartbets.com and the SmartBets app
Launch
iOS platformer Yuri is a cross between Limbo and Where the Wild Things Are
Developers Corner
General
Start your way up the Texas Hold 'em ladder with the 888 Poker app
Developers Corner
General
A look at Call of Duty: Black Ops 3
Developers Corner
LATEST NEWS
LATEST VIDEOS
VIDEO REVIEWS
Running!