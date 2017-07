Stylish puzzler Yankai's Triangle goes on sale for free for the first time

Only a few months after receiving its first discount , Kenny Sun's extensive kaleidoscopic puzzler is available for free on the App Store for a limited time.Yankai's Triangle is all about its namesake, every stage consisting of interlocking triangles that must be rotated and swapped around to fit together seamlessly. Across hundreds of puzzles, the challenge evolves from simply matching colors to moving around triangles that spin or shift in unison or switch colors with each movement.We gave the game a Silver Award precisely for that clever use of mechanics, its impressive amount of content, and vibrant aesthetic.You can download Yankai's Triangle on iPad and iPhone