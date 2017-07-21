  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy Free App Alliance 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
iPhone header logo
| TRACK THIS GAME

Wagers of War review - Hearthstone gives Clash Royale a hug over a game of snap


For: iPhone   Also on: iPad

Stick or twist?

Product: Wagers of War | Format: iPhone | Players: 1 | Version: Europe | App version: 1.0.0
 
You could probably describe Wagers of War as Hearth Royale. It does for card games what Clash Royale did for mobile MOBAs.

In other words it squidges the ideas of a CCG into a smaller package, trims off the fat, and leaves you with a more streamlined, short form experience.

Does it work? Eh, sort of. It's not as engaging as Supercell's reimagining of the MOBA, but there's fun to be had here all the same.

Pass or play

The game has two distinct stages. First there's the wagers, then there's the war. To build up your mana you're essentially playing a game of higher or lower wth your opponent.

You flip over a card, they flip over a card, and whichever is highest wins the wager and gets some magic juice. Once a timer has run down, it's time for the war.

Here you're given three different cards, and you can spend the mana you've earned on playing them. The cards are the cards from a standard deck.



Red suits are attacks, black suits are defence. The picture cards have special moves as well. The Queen can throw out poison or switch the colour of another card, for example.

You've also got your own set of cards. You pick a hero, and then add some equipment, all of which can change the way that a battle plays out.

It's a smart set up, but the battles are often a few minutes longer than you might expect. That's partly down to the amount of strategy that the game offers up.

Wagers of War is surprisingly tactical. Even with the small amount of options open to you, the war sections can get pretty tense as you try and second guess which cards your foe is likely to lay down.

Higher?

It might not have the flash bang wallop of Clash Royale, and it certainly borrows heavily from that game's art style, but there's still a whole bunch of fun to be had here.

It's the sort of game that's easy to get into, and, while it doesn't have the depth of a true CCG, you're still going to find yourself spending a decent amount of time with it.
 
Wagers of War review - Hearthstone gives Clash Royale a hug over a game of snap
Reviewer photo
Harry Slater | 21 July 2017
A pared down but still entertaining game of cards
 
Have Your Say
POPULAR REVIEWS
RECENT COMMENTS
General
How Mobile has Affected Online Bingo Games
General
White Label Casino Marketing
General
888casino's latest slot games
Developers Corner
General
What can we expect next from the biggest mobile games?
Developers Corner
Launch
Take the fuss out of multiplayer with sharp new Bridge game Funbridge
Developers Corner
General
How to Optimise Your Casino Playing Experience
Individual
Launch
Puzzler Burglars, Inc. released on iOS devices
Developers Corner
Launch
Quatros Origins out on iOS and Android now
Developers Corner
General
Betting online using smartbets.com and the SmartBets app
Launch
iOS platformer Yuri is a cross between Limbo and Where the Wild Things Are
Developers Corner
General
Start your way up the Texas Hold 'em ladder with the 888 Poker app
Developers Corner
General
A look at Call of Duty: Black Ops 3
Developers Corner
LATEST NEWS
LATEST VIDEOS
VIDEO REVIEWS