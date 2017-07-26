  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy Free App Alliance 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
iPhone header logo
| TRACK THIS GAME

Vista Golf review - A crazy golf game that should put a smile on your face


For: iPhone   Also on: iPad

Fore

Product: Vista Golf | Publisher: Shallot Games | Format: iPhone | Genre: Puzzle, Sports | Players: 1 | Version: Europe | App version: 1.0.3
 
Vista Golf is a casual golf game that's actually surprisingly entertaining. It feels better balanced than most, with a cheeky swagger and some intriguingly designed holes.

It's definitely on the crazy rather than simulation end of the spectrum, but that's no bad thing. And there's a decent level of challenge here too.

There are a few problems here and there, but nothing that's going to detract too much from the fun the game lays out for you.

A good walk ruined?

The game plays pretty much as you'd expect. There's a ball, you need to thwack it into a hole. You control your thwacks by dragging a finger back from the circle that surrounds the ball.

You can see the power of your swing, as well as the direction you're going to send the ball in. Release your finger and those things will happen.

Pinching lets you zoom in and out on the course, and you can swipe anywhere outside of the circle to move the camera around.



There are three courses to play through at the moment, each tougher than the last. They're all unlocked from the start though, and the game promises new content on a regular basis too.

You get an infinite mode as well, which just chucks holes at you until you get bored. There are achievements to unlock too, and the whole thing looks pretty darn good as well.

Sometimes the scenery gets in the way of your shots, and while you can move the camera around, it's occasionally impossible to get the perfect sight on a putt.

Golf, always believe in your solf

There are times when you'll mess up a shot because your finger was too close to the circle when you were trying to pan the camera, although that shouldn't be a problem on larger devices. Or if you've got small fingers.

Vista Golf is a slick, if not particularly deep, golfing experience. It's fun while it lasts, and it'll definitely fit nicely into those small snatches of dead time that mobile gaming is perfect for.
 
Vista Golf review - A crazy golf game that should put a smile on your face
Reviewer photo
Harry Slater | 26 July 2017
Vista Golf hits most of the right notes most of the time, and you'll enjoy it when it does
 
Have Your Say
POPULAR REVIEWS
RECENT COMMENTS
General
How Mobile has Affected Online Bingo Games
General
White Label Casino Marketing
General
888casino's latest slot games
Developers Corner
General
What can we expect next from the biggest mobile games?
Developers Corner
Launch
Take the fuss out of multiplayer with sharp new Bridge game Funbridge
Developers Corner
General
How to Optimise Your Casino Playing Experience
Individual
Launch
Puzzler Burglars, Inc. released on iOS devices
Developers Corner
Launch
Quatros Origins out on iOS and Android now
Developers Corner
General
Betting online using smartbets.com and the SmartBets app
Launch
iOS platformer Yuri is a cross between Limbo and Where the Wild Things Are
Developers Corner
General
Start your way up the Texas Hold 'em ladder with the 888 Poker app
Developers Corner
General
A look at Call of Duty: Black Ops 3
Developers Corner
LATEST NEWS
LATEST VIDEOS
VIDEO REVIEWS