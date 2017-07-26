| TRACK THIS GAME Vista Golf review - A crazy golf game that should put a smile on your face

For: iPhone Also on: iPad Summary Review Screens Videos Articles Tips Fore Product: Vista Golf | Publisher: Shallot Games | Format: iPhone | Genre: Puzzle, Sports | Players: 1 | Version: Europe | App version: 1.0.3 Tweet Harry Slater by iPhonePuzzle, SportsEurope1.0.3 Vista Golf is a casual golf game that's actually surprisingly entertaining. It feels better balanced than most, with a cheeky swagger and some intriguingly designed holes.



It's definitely on the crazy rather than simulation end of the spectrum, but that's no bad thing. And there's a decent level of challenge here too.



There are a few problems here and there, but nothing that's going to detract too much from the fun the game lays out for you.



A good walk ruined?



The game plays pretty much as you'd expect. There's a ball, you need to thwack it into a hole. You control your thwacks by dragging a finger back from the circle that surrounds the ball.



You can see the power of your swing, as well as the direction you're going to send the ball in. Release your finger and those things will happen.



Pinching lets you zoom in and out on the course, and you can swipe anywhere outside of the circle to move the camera around.







There are three courses to play through at the moment, each tougher than the last. They're all unlocked from the start though, and the game promises new content on a regular basis too.



You get an infinite mode as well, which just chucks holes at you until you get bored. There are achievements to unlock too, and the whole thing looks pretty darn good as well.



Sometimes the scenery gets in the way of your shots, and while you can move the camera around, it's occasionally impossible to get the perfect sight on a putt.



Golf, always believe in your solf



There are times when you'll mess up a shot because your finger was too close to the circle when you were trying to pan the camera, although that shouldn't be a problem on larger devices. Or if you've got small fingers.



Vista Golf is a slick, if not particularly deep, golfing experience. It's fun while it lasts, and it'll definitely fit nicely into those small snatches of dead time that mobile gaming is perfect for. Vista Golf is a casual golf game that's actually surprisingly entertaining. It feels better balanced than most, with a cheeky swagger and some intriguingly designed holes.It's definitely on the crazy rather than simulation end of the spectrum, but that's no bad thing. And there's a decent level of challenge here too.There are a few problems here and there, but nothing that's going to detract too much from the fun the game lays out for you.The game plays pretty much as you'd expect. There's a ball, you need to thwack it into a hole. You control your thwacks by dragging a finger back from the circle that surrounds the ball.You can see the power of your swing, as well as the direction you're going to send the ball in. Release your finger and those things will happen.Pinching lets you zoom in and out on the course, and you can swipe anywhere outside of the circle to move the camera around.There are three courses to play through at the moment, each tougher than the last. They're all unlocked from the start though, and the game promises new content on a regular basis too.You get an infinite mode as well, which just chucks holes at you until you get bored. There are achievements to unlock too, and the whole thing looks pretty darn good as well.Sometimes the scenery gets in the way of your shots, and while you can move the camera around, it's occasionally impossible to get the perfect sight on a putt.There are times when you'll mess up a shot because your finger was too close to the circle when you were trying to pan the camera, although that shouldn't be a problem on larger devices. Or if you've got small fingers.Vista Golf is a slick, if not particularly deep, golfing experience. It's fun while it lasts, and it'll definitely fit nicely into those small snatches of dead time that mobile gaming is perfect for. What's this? Tweet Vista Golf review - A crazy golf game that should put a smile on your face Harry Slater | 26 July 2017 Follow @harryslater Vista Golf hits most of the right notes most of the time, and you'll enjoy it when it does About our scores >> Rate this game >> PG Tips & Cheats Related Stories Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.