Shoot more bad guys in the arcade sequel Twisty Board 2's upcoming iOS beta

On par with the first in the series, there's not a lot of information about Twisty Board 2 aside from a couple of lines of description and a 28-second trailer. "Save your people! Survive & Defend your world from Q'Tath Mothership."
The controls are the same as before - tapping left and right to steer and shoot various enemies - but the game itself looks like it's had a bit of a tidy. From the trailer alone we can see that there'll likely be a few more enemies, some special moves (slow motion after jumping off ramps in this case), and the usual coin-collecting mechanic to increase your score.
There's no definite release date for the game just yet, but head over to the official website if you'd like to sign up to the beta. Be quick though, the beta launches in three days.