Time Crash review - Mirror's Edge squished down into a decent mobile game?

For: iPhone Also on: iPad | Players: 1 | Version: Europe | App version: 1.0

Harry Slater

Time Crash is a game about running. You run automatically. I guess you could say it's an auto-runner. Because, well, it is.



But it takes its inspiration from Mirror's Edge. So rather than running in third person, you're running in first person. And all of your moves are super cool parkour tricks.



It's pretty fun too. Although there are times when it gets a bit too sticky. Still, there's entertainment to be sucked out of the marrow of its neon bones.



Mirror's ledge?



You control everything with taps and swipes. These are context sensitive. So you'll tap to vault over a table, and you'll also tap to leap across a cavernous gap.



Swipes let you slide under obstacles. There are zip lines to shoot down, walls to run on, and a variety of other obstacles to try and get the better of. But you're only ever using one finger to do it all.







Because of some accident in time, the world you're running through is in a state of collapse, and it makes for an arresting aesthetic. There are plenty of sharp corners and bright colours here.



The game is happy to lead you through the levels though. Obstacles are well marked out, so you've got a chance to react when one of them is looming up on you.



Everything is split into levels. These usually last around a minute on a successful run. But quite often you're going to need a few tries to get through them. And if you die you're dropped back to the beginning of your run.







New obstacles are added periodically, and you get a chance to try out your new moves before you have to do them in the game.



Sometimes things do go a bit awry though. I once ended up running on top of a block I wasn't supposed to, and the speed some of the objects come towards you means you've got little chance of passing them the first time.



Have faith?



It can get a little frustrating when you're banging your head against the same level over and over, but it does mean that when you eventually complete it you'll have a smile on your face.



Time Crash isn't the most original game out there, and there are definitely slicker premium auto-runners on the App Store.



