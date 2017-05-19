Timber Tennis is sort of like an endless tennis game. You get one life, and you need to beat a series of opponents in simple back and forth games of everyone's third favourite racquet sport.There's not loads going on here, but there's enough to suck you into the to-ing and fro-ing of the hitty balls for a while at least.The game sees you moving left and right across a five-laned tennis court. You need to return a number of your opponent's shots, then you'll power up your super shot.Here time will slow down and you have to tap to stop a moving line in the right place. Smash the ball back and you'll win a point. Smash it out and you'll die.You'll also die if you fail to return any of the blows that are whomped down to you. Which seems a little bit unfair, since your opponents essentially get two lives.You'll earn gold as you play, and you can spend this on unlocking new characters and balls. You can also upgrade the characters you've got, better equipping them for the rigours of the tennis-ing world.Everything plays out pretty nicely. The controls are slick and simple, and while things are a little frustrating to start with, eventually you'll get the hang of the game's rhythms.It's not the most compelling game out there, but it is pretty entertaining. And it's not going to cost you anything to pick it up and give it a go.If you're looking for a simple arcade sports game that doesn't ask too much of you, then Timber Tennis is well worth a look.But if you're after something with a little more meat on its bones, you're better off looking elsewhere.