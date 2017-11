Gold Award-winning adventure The Frostrune is free right now for iPhone and iPad

We really love The Frostrune at Pocket Gamer, so you can imagine how excited we got when we found out that it was on sale for nothing at all on the App Store. If you can't imagine, it was quite excited.The game is a point-and-click adventure that sees you shipwrecked on a weird island. It's drenched with Viking mythology, and there are plenty of puzzles to solve and mysteries to get to the bottom of.When the game came out in February we gave it a Gold Award and said "The Frostrune is an experience not to be missed, so long as you're patient enough to take the journey." You can read the rest of the review by clicking here It's worth way more than nothing at all, but if you want to grab it for that low, low price, you can do it by clicking this link right here And if you're a fan of point-and-click games, check out our list of the 25 best ones for mobile right here