  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
iPhone header logo

 IPHONE NEWS - SALE

Printable version | Send to a friend

Gold Award-winning adventure The Frostrune is free right now for iPhone and iPad

Cheap runes

Summary News Review Screens Videos Articles Tips  
Product: The Frostrune | Developer: Grimnir Media | Genre: Adventure
For: iPhone   Also on: Android, iPad, Windows Phone
 
Subscribe to AppSpy on


We really love The Frostrune at Pocket Gamer, so you can imagine how excited we got when we found out that it was on sale for nothing at all on the App Store. If you can't imagine, it was quite excited.

The game is a point-and-click adventure that sees you shipwrecked on a weird island. It's drenched with Viking mythology, and there are plenty of puzzles to solve and mysteries to get to the bottom of.

When the game came out in February we gave it a Gold Award and said "The Frostrune is an experience not to be missed, so long as you're patient enough to take the journey." You can read the rest of the review by clicking here.

It's worth way more than nothing at all, but if you want to grab it for that low, low price, you can do it by clicking this link right here.

And if you're a fan of point-and-click games, check out our list of the 25 best ones for mobile right here.
 
Reviewer photo
Harry Slater 28 November 2017
Have your say! Related stories  
POPULAR STORIES
RECENT COMMENTS
General
Pennsylvania is the next State in the US to regulate online Casino
General
The Gamification of Life
General
How Mobile has Affected Online Bingo Games
General
White Label Casino Marketing
General
888casino's latest slot games
Developers Corner
General
What can we expect next from the biggest mobile games?
Developers Corner
Launch
Take the fuss out of multiplayer with sharp new Bridge game Funbridge
Developers Corner
General
How to Optimise Your Casino Playing Experience
Individual
Launch
Puzzler Burglars, Inc. released on iOS devices
Developers Corner
Launch
Quatros Origins out on iOS and Android now
Developers Corner
General
Betting online using smartbets.com and the SmartBets app
Launch
iOS platformer Yuri is a cross between Limbo and Where the Wild Things Are
Developers Corner
LATEST NEWS
LATEST VIDEOS
VIDEO REVIEWS
Running!