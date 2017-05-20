FMV adventure game The Bunker receives its first sale on iOS

Part of the recent revival of the FMV genre, The Bunker is a bleak post-apocalyptic adventure game currently on sale for £2.99 / $2.99 on the App Store.
You control John, the last remaining survivor of a failing nuclear bunker, performing your daily routine of medicine and maintenance, when a mysterious alarm sends you on a journey into the depths of the bunker. Solving puzzles and exploring rooms help you uncover the dark secrets of The Bunker's narrative, all presented in a live-action style created by talent behind The Witcher, SOMA, Penny Dreadful, and The Hobbit.
You can purchase The Bunker on iPad and iPhone.