Tigrido's deadly platformer Temple of Spikes is getting a remake on iOS

Hmm, pointy

Product: Temple of Spikes | Publisher: Tigrido
For: iPhone
 
Earlier this year you might remember a simple little platformer called Temple of Spikes raise its head on the market. Well, Tigrido's giving it a bit of a buff as Temple of Spikes 2.0 is in the works. 

If you weren't too keen on the original, it looks like there's a bit more substance to 2.0 as it starts off with your typical explorer discovering the hidden, ancient Temple of Spikes. He then has to start his quest for gold and avoid traps and bosses as he goes. 

Apparently on top of the number of levels in the main game, there'll also be dozens of levels which have a secret stash of valuables, though these won't be a picnic to come by. Plus, multiplayer will be introduced as you can adventure with up to three other people with independent abilities.

That's all we know about the iOS title so far, but we'll keep you updated once there's more information to tell.  
 
Emily Sowden 28 September 2017
