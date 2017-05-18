Sci-fi board game Talisman: Horus Heresy goes on sale for £2.99 / $2.99 again

Combining the bleak science fiction of Warhammer 40k with board game strategy, Talisman: Horus Heresy is the Bronze Award-winning spin-off of the popular game, and it's currently discounted 40% off on the App Store.
Controlling warring factions of Space Marines, players wage battle across the galaxy, wielding armored units, tanks, and other weapons while jumping through Warp gates and reacting to random events. These battles can be fought solo against the AI or with up to four players, with the largest games dividing opponents into teams of two fighting for either the Loyalists of Traitors.
We described Talisman: Horus Heresy as a "fine looking revamp of a classic board game" that may not suit veterans of the genre, but can still offer an enjoyable time for fans of Talisman and 40k alike. You can purchase the discounted game on iPad and iPhone.