 IPHONE FEATURE

Pocket Gamer's best games of June giveaway - Swing King and the Temple of Bling

Most ridiculous title ever?
Product: Swing King and the Temple of Bling
 
Swing King and the Temple of Bling iPhone, thumbnail 1
Image gallery >>
It's that time of the month again, when Pocket Gamer gives away a bounty of codes for last month's absolute best games to our wonderful community, the App Army.

For those unaware, that's our diehard band of mobile gaming enthusiasts. In exchange for their critical thoughts, we give them codes for unreleased games on a weekly basis and you can join in the fun by simply signing up on Facebook.

That's a requirement to get a chance at a code in the giveaway, but more on that later. Let's kick things off.

Swing King and the Temple of Bling

Swing King and the Temple of Bling is a one tap puzzler in a similar vein to the Nitrome games. You have to help Mumbles the monkey navigate a bunch of challenging levels to grab treasure.




And you do so by tapping and holding to have Mumbles reach out and grab a nearby pole. Swing between them to complete each level, but make sure to avoid enemies and traps dotted about.

At review, we gave Swing King and the Temple of Bling a Silver Award and described it as: "A clever and compelling one-touch arcade blast that's well worth checking out".

Okay, I'll give it a go

Not so fast! First you have to sign up to the App Army here, then write your name as it appears on Facebook in the comments beneath this post. We'll then select the lucky winners over the next few days.

We only have iOS codes for this one - sorry Androiders! There'll be plenty more codes in a future giveaway.



And that's it. We'll be back tomorrow with a brand new game so keep checking back at 5PM BST.

What's the App Army?

The App Army is Pocket Gamer's very own community of mobile game experts. Each week, we provide them with a bunch of free codes and early access to the hottest upcoming games so they can provide their thoughts in features like this.

We also host regular community-driven events with them in mind like tournaments, giveaways, and multiplayer evenings.

To join, simply follow this link to the page on Facebook.
 
Reviewer photo
Glen Fox 20 July 2017
