Hidden Folks, Splitter Critters, Super Mario Run, and more make Apple's top games of 2017 list

Between iPad and iPhone, paid and free games, there's certainly a big ol' list to read through with some seriously good games on it. Bear in mind that some decisions vary by area, so the best iPhone/iPad games and Top Charts below are those picked in the UK.
iPad Game of the Year
As announced in the App Store's story this morning, the monochromatic hidden object puzzler Hidden Folks took the top spot for the 2017 iPad Game of the Year, and for good reason. We thought it was an excellent hidden puzzler when we played it, saying it was 'a puzzler perfect for those with an eye and ear for detail' in its review.
iPhone Game of the Year
The iPhone Game of 2017 is, again, a worthy winner as Splitter Critters takes the crown. We gave it a Silver Award in its review, and if you haven't been fortunate enough to play this innovative little beauty yet and love a good puzzler, I'd hop on it the next chance you can.
Of course, we can't end the year without taking a look at Apple's charts of its top Free/Paid games, so without further ado:
Top Free
- Super Mario Run
- Word Cookies
- ROBLOX
- Rolling Sky
- Paper.io
- Roll the Ball
- Piano Tiles 2
- 8 Ball Pool
- slither.io
- Snake VS Block
- Block! Hexa Puzzle
- Subway Surfers
- Cooking Fever
- Minion Rush
- Color Switch
- Bubble Witch 3 Saga
- Bowmasters
- Episode ft. Pitch Perfect
- Fidget Spinner
- Candy Crush Saga
- Minecraft
- The Escapists
- Football Manager Touch 2017
- Heads Up!
- Tipping Point
- Geometry Dash
- Bloons TD 5
- Scribblenauts Unlimited
- Monopoly for iPad
- Terraria
- Monument Valley 2
- Plague Inc
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location
- ROME: Total War
- Goat Simulator
- Granny Smith
- Five Nights at Freddy's
- The House of Da Vinci
- RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic
- Hitman Sniper