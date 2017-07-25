The tactical card collector Stormbound: Kingdom Wars has soft launched on iOS in Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines

If you're into CCGs and live in Sweden, Canada, Denmark, Australia, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, or the Philippines, you might want to check out Kongregate's latest title Stormbound: Kingdom Wars as it soft launches on iOS.
In Stormbound: Kingdom Wars you'll construct a deck of powerful cards and take on other plays in real-time, tactical battles. By mixing 2D and 3D art you'll select your tactics and watch your strategies unfold on a chessboard-like playing field.
There are dozens of cards to collect, tons of game-plans to consider, and four kingdoms to choose from - each of which have their own unique features and advantages.
You can grab the game free to play on the App Store now if you live in the aforementioned countries. However, if you're not in the areas and want to give it a go, check out our guide on creating a foreign iTunes account to get you started.
Source: Sensor Tower.