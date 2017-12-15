IPHONE FEATURE Pocket Gamer Advent Calendar 2017 - Day fifteen: Steredenn iOS only Product: Steredenn | Publisher: Pixelnest Studio | Format: iPhone, iPad | Genre: Arcade, Shooter iPhone, iPadArcade, Shooter Tweet Glen Fox by Image gallery >>



But it's not all bad. To help spread some Christmas cheer, Pocket Gamer has decided to run its very own Advent Calendar. Each day, we'll give away one of the best games of the year from December 1st right up to Christmas day itself.



We don't want to spoil the surprise, so we'll publish the complete list of our best games of 2017 after Christmas. That's right in time for the January sales anyway, so you can grab yourself some of them on the cheap if you don't win.



But enough of all that. Let's take a look at today's offering.



Steredenn



is a beautifully pixelated bullet hell that challenges you to take the fight directly to a bunch of dastardly space pirates.







There's also elements of roguelikes here. As you progress through each run, you'll upgrade your ship to help you tackle what's ahead. Die, and your progress is reset, but you'll have learned an awful lot in the process.



Levels are randomly generated, so there's an awful lot of replayability here, and lots to discover with 35 different weapons and 25 upgrades.



At review, we gave it a Gold Award and said: "Steredenn's polish, variety, and thrilling bullet hell makes it a must-play for shmup fans".



Pop it in my stocking, would you?





