Songbirds is a relaxing music-creating game, coming to iPhone and iPad on August 3rd

The Sky - Draw across the night sky and these birds will create beautiful melodies. Use all four tempos to build up complex polyrhythmic patterns.

The Lake - These birds create sound as they dive into the water. Take control of their timing to compose intricate, calming melodies.

The Flock - Guide the flock to craft soaring meditative soundscapes. Use the moons to build up compositional layers and harmonies.

If you're keen on chilled gameplay and music-building mechanics then Songbirds might be one for you to check out when it releases on iOS next week.Songbirds is a playful music creation game which allows you to create soundscapes and craft melodies in three unique, musical environments. If you feel like it, you can record your compositions, share them online, and browse through the community's creations too.The three environments run between the Sky, the Lake, and the Flock.Songbirds arrives on iOS next Thursday, August 3rd, for £1.99/$1.99, and will require iOS 9 or above.