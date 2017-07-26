Bronze Award-winning puzzler Sidewords drops in price to 99p/99c in first sale

Released last week, the clever word puzzler Sidewords is currently available for the low price of 99p/99c for iPad and iPhone.
Sidewords combines the letter combining mechanics of other world games with spatial logic puzzles, as you attempt to create words with all given letters, enough words to fill up the entire grid. Since words can't overlap, you'll have to figure which are the best words to use, and plan how to position larger and shorter words so no empty spaces remain.
Our review best described it as "a mash up between a crossword and a sudoku, with a bunch of other elements mixed into make an end product that's pretty darn fresh"; other game modes and elements help flesh Sidewords' fresh puzzle hybrid.
You can purchase Sidewords on the App Store.