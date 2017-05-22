  • arrow
Vibrant RPG Severed drops in price to £2.99 / $2.99 on the App Store

An arm and a leg

Product: Severed | Developer: DrinkBox Studios | Genre: Action, Adventure, Fighting
For: iPhone   Also on: iPad, PS Vita
 
Set in a surreal world of fleshy undergrowth and many-eyed beasts, Severed's swipe-heavy combat and organic upgrades are currently available for £2.99 / $2.99 on iOS.

One-armed Sasha explored the interconnected map of dungeons and bosses in classic first-person RPG fashion, wielding blade and abilities in swipe-based battles that rely heavily on timing and enemy management to succeed. By developing weird fruits and using the severed body parts of enemies, you can enhance your skills and weapons to face more challenging foes.

Severed's distinct style and combat earned it a Gold Award in our review, praised for its ambition and "slick, stylish, and damn pretty" design.

You can find Severed on iPad and iPhone

Christian Valentin 22 May 2017
