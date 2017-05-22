Vibrant RPG Severed drops in price to £2.99 / $2.99 on the App Store

One-armed Sasha explored the interconnected map of dungeons and bosses in classic first-person RPG fashion, wielding blade and abilities in swipe-based battles that rely heavily on timing and enemy management to succeed. By developing weird fruits and using the severed body parts of enemies, you can enhance your skills and weapons to face more challenging foes.
Severed's distinct style and combat earned it a Gold Award in our review, praised for its ambition and "slick, stylish, and damn pretty" design.
You can find Severed on iPad and iPhone.