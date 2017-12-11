  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
iPhone header logo
| TRACK THIS GAME

Ruya review - A calming and different match-stuff puzzler


For: iPhone

Match me if you can

Product: Ruya | Format: iPhone | Players: 1 | Version: Europe
 
Sometimes match-stuff puzzlers follow the same old boring formula.

You can pretty much predict when they're going to throw new mechanics into the mix, and if you've been paying attention you're going to be able to predict when the pay walls are going to slam down.

Ruya is different. Ruya is calm and quiet and meditative. Ruya might be a game about matching things, but it's something more than that. It's an experience to quiet your mind, and one that never badgers you with IAP or garish colours.

Match made in...

The game takes place on a series of different grids. On each of these you've got a set number of coloured blobs to match. So far, so standard. The twist is, the game tells you which matches you need to make.

So while you choose the colours to get rid of, the game will tell you whether it wants a line of three or an L shape. And that adds an interesting layer to proceedings.

Then there's the fact you can add new balls to proceedings. Dropping them into spaces doesn't cost you any of your limited moves, and it means you can take control of your matching to some degree.

Ruya iOS Screenshot

There are other additions too. Some of the shapes you're matching are encased in bubbles. Pop the bubbles and you'll get extra moves to use. There's no panic or time limit here though, just simple, elegant puzzle solving.

The game looks lovely too, and there's a story here told in little snatches that's intriguing enough to make you want to push on to see more.

No it's not frantic, and there are some who might find the pace a little bit too slow, but that's really the point here.

Match dot com

Ruya doesn't do much with the basic elements of the match-stuff puzzler, but it does it enough to set it apart from the rest of the crop. And its inherent aura means it's the sort of game you'll pick up just to have a play around with.

There's no revolution here, but if you're looking for a puzzle game that doesn't incessantly bark at you, then you're going to love it.
 
Ruya review - A calming and different match-stuff puzzler
Reviewer photo
Harry Slater | 11 December 2017
A calm and intriguing match-stuff puzzler that's likely to appeal to anyone sick of being shouted at
 
Have Your Say
POPULAR REVIEWS
RECENT COMMENTS
General
Pennsylvania is the next State in the US to regulate online Casino
General
The Gamification of Life
General
How Mobile has Affected Online Bingo Games
General
White Label Casino Marketing
General
888casino's latest slot games
Developers Corner
General
What can we expect next from the biggest mobile games?
Developers Corner
Launch
Take the fuss out of multiplayer with sharp new Bridge game Funbridge
Developers Corner
General
How to Optimise Your Casino Playing Experience
Individual
Launch
Puzzler Burglars, Inc. released on iOS devices
Developers Corner
Launch
Quatros Origins out on iOS and Android now
Developers Corner
General
Betting online using smartbets.com and the SmartBets app
Launch
iOS platformer Yuri is a cross between Limbo and Where the Wild Things Are
Developers Corner
LATEST NEWS
LATEST VIDEOS
VIDEO REVIEWS