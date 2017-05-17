  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy Free App Alliance 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
iPhone header logo

 IPHONE NEWS - NEW RELEASE

Printable version | Send to a friend

Race for the Galaxy, the classic game of space-based strategy, is out right now for iPhone and iPad

That's pretty exciting

Summary News Review Screens Videos Articles Tips  
Product: Race for the Galaxy | Publisher: Temple Gate Games
For: iPhone   Also on: iPad
 
Race for the Galaxy is rightly regarded as a classic board game. It pits two to four players against each other in, yeah you guessed it, a race for domination of the galaxy.

And it's now available on the App Store for £6.99 / $6.99. Which is a pretty good deal if you ask me. But what's the game all about? You know, other than trying to literally take over a chunk of space so your friends can't.

Well it's all about phases. There are seven different phases in a game of Race for the Galaxy, and it's up to players to secretly choose which of these they want to lock in. You might want to build a spaceship, or go exploring. You might even fancy a bit of military action.

When everyone has chosen the phases play out in order. So if you've gone for one of the phases that happens later in the turn, then the results of earlier ones might have consequences on the outcomes of your action.



This digital version of the game has five starting worlds and 90 different cards for you to play around with. On top of that it's bundled with a free expansion that gives you another six starting worlds as well.

There are two other expansions available to purchase from within the game as well. That'll be the Gathering Storm and Rebel vs Imperium expansions, if you were wondering.

Race for the Galaxy is out right now on the App Store, where it'll set you back £6.99 / $6.99.
 
Reviewer photo
Harry Slater 17 May 2017
Have your say! Related stories  
POPULAR STORIES
RECENT COMMENTS
General
White Label Casino Marketing
Launch
Take the fuss out of multiplayer with sharp new Bridge game Funbridge
Developers Corner
General
How to Optimise Your Casino Playing Experience
Individual
Launch
Puzzler Burglars, Inc. released on iOS devices
Developers Corner
Launch
Quatros Origins out on iOS and Android now
Developers Corner
General
Betting online using smartbets.com and the SmartBets app
Launch
iOS platformer Yuri is a cross between Limbo and Where the Wild Things Are
Developers Corner
General
Start your way up the Texas Hold 'em ladder with the 888 Poker app
Developers Corner
General
A look at Call of Duty: Black Ops 3
Developers Corner
General
Nomad Games Steam and mobile sale delivers huge savings with up to 70% off Talisman products and more
Developers Corner
General
Get the most suitable game based on your hobby
Developers Corner
General
Fight for survival & power - play top movie & TV mobile games
Developers Corner
LATEST NEWS
LATEST VIDEOS
VIDEO REVIEWS
Running!