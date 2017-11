Tough but rewarding platformer Potatoman Seeks the Troof is on sale for iPhone and iPad

There's something incredibly likeable about Potatoman Seeks The Troof. So when it goes on sale for the cheapest price it's been in about ten months, we feel like it's our duty to let you know.The game is a pixel-art platformer that sees you controlling the titular spud person. But this isn't a straightforward leaper. Far from it in fact. It's the sort of game that likes to tear up the rule book. Then throw the bits at you, killing you in the process.At review we gave it a Bronze Award and called it "an odd, frequently unfair, yet amusing platformer that challenges you to remember its bizarre rule transgressions and keep plugging away to find the troof at its core." You can read the rest of the review here if you'd like For 99p / 99c it's a lot easier to look past the frustrations that the game throws at you. And if you fancy doing that you can click here to grab Potatoman Seeks the Troof from the App Store right now If you're into your platforming, make sure you check out our list of the 25 best platform games for iPhone and iPad right here