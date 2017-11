Portal Walk, the intriguing platformer, is on sale for its lowest price on iPhone and iPad

Portal Walk came out earlier in the year. It's not your average iOS platformer, but while there are frustrations, there's fun to be had with the game as well. And right now it's at the cheapest it's ever been.The game sees you playing some sort of hooded imp who's leaping from A to B. There are bad guys to avoid, dynamite to blow up, and plenty of other obstacles to keep away from.At review we said “"here's plenty to like in Portal Walk, but you sometimes have to look past the bad to see the good," and gave the game a Bronze Award. You can check out the rest of the review here For 99p / 99c though the game is well worth it. If you agree, which you obviously should, you can click here to grab the game from the App Store right now And if you're a fan of platformers, make sure you check out our list of the 25 best ones you can get on mobile . You won't be disappointed. Or you might be, it's hard to tell with you lot sometimes.