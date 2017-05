Weird Tamagotchi-like Pokémon: Magikarp Jump soft launched in Italy



In it, you train your Magikarp, sort of like a Tamagotchi, to jump higher than other Magikarp. If you loose one contest, you start with a new Magikarp. So a sort of Rogue-like Tamagotchi then.



It's available in Italy now and should be launched in the near future in the rest of the world. Follow our guide to know how to get it

Magikarp getting its own game feels like the best or cruelest joke from The Pokémon Company for fans. Whatever your thoughts on this, Pokémon: Magikarp Jump is real and can be downloaded right now from the Italian App Store