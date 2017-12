Pocket Gamer Podcast: Episode 423 - Life is Strange, INSIDE, FEZ

Christmas has come 2 weeks early for mobile gamers!Not only do iPhone owners get to roam Arcadia Bay in time-reversing adventure Life is Strange, they can also explore a grim factory of otherworldly doom in Limbo dev Playdead's second game INSIDE.There's also a port of Phil Fish's acclaimed platformer FEZ, the launch of exquisite art puzzler Gorogoa, and a chat with one of the creators of Dragon's Watch.(right click to save-as, left click to play)