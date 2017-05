Please, Don't Touch Anything 3D is on sale right now on iOS for just 99p / 99c

Please, Don't Touch Anything 3D is a game where you do the exact opposite of what you're told. Well, you don't have to. You can spend the entire game not touching anything, which means you won't bring about the eradication of the human race.And right now it's on sale for just 99p / 99c, which is, quite frankly, a complete steal. The sale is only going to last a few more days though, so you should definitely jump on this one while the going is cheap.The game is all about taking care of a console. There are buttons to push, and different things happen when you push them. Sometimes you might reveal more buttons. Other times you might set off a catastrophic nuclear reaction.You'll want to find all of the ways you can ruin everything, which means you'll be dipping in and out, twiddling knobs and poking things to see what happens.If you want to grab the game, well you can do it by clicking on this link right here . And if you ask me, it's well worth taking the time to do just that.