PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds reveals first trailer for not one, but TWO mobile games

We told you it was happening, and overnight the news dropped that not only one PUBG game is on the way but two. 'Cor blimey.
As promised, December 1st has brought forth a reveal of the popular Battle Royale-like game, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, on mobile and then some. Two trailers were released featuring two similar but different games.
The first trailer (above) shows off Tencent TIMI studio's take on the game which introduces naval combat and an apparent arcade feel. The second trailer (below) shows off Lightspeed & Quantum's more familiar approach to the game, reflecting the PC title as is.
There's no word on a potential release date for China just yet, but we'll keep you posted. Which of these are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below.
Still not sure whether PUBG is a good idea on mobile? Our own Harry Slater has some pretty interesting opinions to share, as well as a bunch of our editorial colleagues here at Pocket Gamer.
Source: Twitter.
Video source: YouTube/Streamable.