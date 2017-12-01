  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
iPhone header logo

 IPHONE NEWS - UPCOMING

Printable version | Send to a friend

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds reveals first trailer for not one, but TWO mobile games

Is there really a need to bring two titles to the platform?

Summary News Review Screens Videos Articles Tips  
Product: PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds | Publisher: Tencent
For: iPhone   Also on: Android, iPad
 
We told you it was happening, and overnight the news dropped that not only one PUBG game is on the way but two. 'Cor blimey.
 
Subscribe to AppSpy on

As promised, December 1st has brought forth a reveal of the popular Battle Royale-like game, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, on mobile and then some. Two trailers were released featuring two similar but different games. 

The first trailer (above) shows off Tencent TIMI studio's take on the game which introduces naval combat and an apparent arcade feel. The second trailer (below) shows off Lightspeed & Quantum's more familiar approach to the game, reflecting the PC title as is. 

There's no word on a potential release date for China just yet, but we'll keep you posted. Which of these are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below. 

Still not sure whether PUBG is a good idea on mobile? Our own Harry Slater has some pretty interesting opinions to share, as well as a bunch of our editorial colleagues here at Pocket Gamer.

Source: Twitter.

Video source: YouTube/Streamable.
 
Reviewer photo
Emily Sowden 1 December 2017
Have your say! Related stories  
POPULAR STORIES
RECENT COMMENTS
General
Pennsylvania is the next State in the US to regulate online Casino
General
The Gamification of Life
General
How Mobile has Affected Online Bingo Games
General
White Label Casino Marketing
General
888casino's latest slot games
Developers Corner
General
What can we expect next from the biggest mobile games?
Developers Corner
Launch
Take the fuss out of multiplayer with sharp new Bridge game Funbridge
Developers Corner
General
How to Optimise Your Casino Playing Experience
Individual
Launch
Puzzler Burglars, Inc. released on iOS devices
Developers Corner
Launch
Quatros Origins out on iOS and Android now
Developers Corner
General
Betting online using smartbets.com and the SmartBets app
Launch
iOS platformer Yuri is a cross between Limbo and Where the Wild Things Are
Developers Corner
LATEST NEWS
LATEST VIDEOS
VIDEO REVIEWS
Running!