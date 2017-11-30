The iOS reveal for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds could be in a couple of days

Earlier today, Daniel Ahmad Tweeted out the news alongside a picture reminiscent of The Last Supper. Except, I guess this time it's The Last Chicken Dinner with Redbull instead of wine.
PUBG mobile game will be revealed in two days it looks like. pic.twitter.com/OQ1TvE3C3E— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) November 29, 2017
Aside from the photo we've also got a live-action trailer which, I'm surprised to say, looks pretty awesome. In the video we see a bunch of cool, hardcore folks on the way to seemingly kick some butt before they all sit down for a delicious dinner... which turns out to be a mobile phone.
The key part of this whole thing is its December 1st countdown which continually pops up throughout the piece, and (I assume) a release date of 2018. No sign of a Western release date yet, but we'll keep a close eye out.
The question still surrounds the topic as to whether PUBG is a good idea for mobile or not. Our own Harry Slater had some stern stuff to say about it on our sister site Appspy, and the rest of our editorial colleagues debated about it right here on Pocket Gamer.