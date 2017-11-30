  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
iPhone header logo

 IPHONE NEWS - UPCOMING

Printable version | Send to a friend

The iOS reveal for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds could be in a couple of days

Here's a cool trailer in the meantime

Summary News Review Screens Videos Articles Tips  
Product: PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds | Publisher: Tencent
For: iPhone   Also on: Android, iPad
 
Remember how earlier this week we learnt that Tencent is bringing PUBG to mobile in China? Well, today the web got a pretty rad live-action trailer and a potential reveal date to look out for. 
Earlier today, Daniel Ahmad Tweeted out the news alongside a picture reminiscent of The Last Supper. Except, I guess this time it's The Last Chicken Dinner with Redbull instead of wine. 

Aside from the photo we've also got a live-action trailer which, I'm surprised to say, looks pretty awesome. In the video we see a bunch of cool, hardcore folks on the way to seemingly kick some butt before they all sit down for a delicious dinner... which turns out to be a mobile phone. 

The key part of this whole thing is its December 1st countdown which continually pops up throughout the piece, and (I assume) a release date of 2018. No sign of a Western release date yet, but we'll keep a close eye out.

The question still surrounds the topic as to whether PUBG is a good idea for mobile or not. Our own Harry Slater had some stern stuff to say about it on our sister site Appspy, and the rest of our editorial colleagues debated about it right here on Pocket Gamer. 
 
Reviewer photo
Emily Sowden 30 November 2017
Have your say! Related stories  
POPULAR STORIES
RECENT COMMENTS
General
Pennsylvania is the next State in the US to regulate online Casino
General
The Gamification of Life
General
How Mobile has Affected Online Bingo Games
General
White Label Casino Marketing
General
888casino's latest slot games
Developers Corner
General
What can we expect next from the biggest mobile games?
Developers Corner
Launch
Take the fuss out of multiplayer with sharp new Bridge game Funbridge
Developers Corner
General
How to Optimise Your Casino Playing Experience
Individual
Launch
Puzzler Burglars, Inc. released on iOS devices
Developers Corner
Launch
Quatros Origins out on iOS and Android now
Developers Corner
General
Betting online using smartbets.com and the SmartBets app
Launch
iOS platformer Yuri is a cross between Limbo and Where the Wild Things Are
Developers Corner
LATEST NEWS
LATEST VIDEOS
VIDEO REVIEWS
Running!