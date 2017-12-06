  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
iPhone header logo

 IPHONE NEWS - SALE

Printable version | Send to a friend

Panzer Corps, the epic historical strategy game with tabletop roots, is on sale for iOS

Cheap tanks

Summary News Review Screens Videos Articles Tips  
Product: Panzer Corps | Developer: Slitherine Software | Genre: Strategy
For: iPhone   Also on: iPad, Steam
 
Panzer Corps iPhone, thumbnail 1
It might not actually be a board game adaptation in and of itself, but Panzer Corps has the blood of table top battles running through its digital veins. And right now you can grab it on the App Store for less than a fiver.

Considering it usually costs almost 20 pounds, that's a pretty darn impressive saving.

The game sees you leading legions of tanks in a series of battles set during World War 2.

This isn't a game for the faint-hearted or those without a strategic bone in their bodies. It's basically the closest thing you can get to actually being a tank commander. From the past.

At review we gave the game a Silver Award and called it "a gloriously rich, deep, and rewarding historical strategy game," adding that "you'll need to put in a lot of effort both to learn the ropes and to play effectively, mind." You can read the rest of the review by clicking here.

If that sounds like the sort of thing you'd like to spend a few quid on, then you can click on this link right here to head over to the App Store and buy the game right now.
 
Reviewer photo
Harry Slater 6 December 2017
Have your say! Related stories  
POPULAR STORIES
RECENT COMMENTS
General
Pennsylvania is the next State in the US to regulate online Casino
General
The Gamification of Life
General
How Mobile has Affected Online Bingo Games
General
White Label Casino Marketing
General
888casino's latest slot games
Developers Corner
General
What can we expect next from the biggest mobile games?
Developers Corner
Launch
Take the fuss out of multiplayer with sharp new Bridge game Funbridge
Developers Corner
General
How to Optimise Your Casino Playing Experience
Individual
Launch
Puzzler Burglars, Inc. released on iOS devices
Developers Corner
Launch
Quatros Origins out on iOS and Android now
Developers Corner
General
Betting online using smartbets.com and the SmartBets app
Launch
iOS platformer Yuri is a cross between Limbo and Where the Wild Things Are
Developers Corner
LATEST NEWS
LATEST VIDEOS
VIDEO REVIEWS
Running!