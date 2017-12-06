Panzer Corps, the epic historical strategy game with tabletop roots, is on sale for iOS

It might not actually be a board game adaptation in and of itself, but Panzer Corps has the blood of table top battles running through its digital veins. And right now you can grab it on the App Store for less than a fiver.
Considering it usually costs almost 20 pounds, that's a pretty darn impressive saving.
The game sees you leading legions of tanks in a series of battles set during World War 2.
This isn't a game for the faint-hearted or those without a strategic bone in their bodies. It's basically the closest thing you can get to actually being a tank commander. From the past.
At review we gave the game a Silver Award and called it "a gloriously rich, deep, and rewarding historical strategy game," adding that "you'll need to put in a lot of effort both to learn the ropes and to play effectively, mind." You can read the rest of the review by clicking here.
If that sounds like the sort of thing you'd like to spend a few quid on, then you can click on this link right here to head over to the App Store and buy the game right now.