 IPHONE NEWS - NEW RELEASE

Neverending Nightmares is a psychological horror game that's out now for iPhone and iPad

It might end though

Summary News Review Screens Videos Articles Tips  
Product: Neverending Nightmares | Genre: Adventure
For: iPhone
 
If you're a fan of psychological horror, then we've got a treat for you. Neverending Nightmares has just landed on the App Store.

It's a day early as well, we weren't expecting it to hit until tomorrow. Still, whoop whoop whoop.

The game is based on the creator's battle with mental health issues. You wake from a dream to find that you haven't woken up at all. That's never a good thing. You'll also find that the dream world is populated with terrifying monsters.

Some of the monsters you'll encounter are part of your own psyche, and you need to confront them in order to properly wake up. Everything is presented in stark black and white, and you can expect more than a couple of scares throughout the game's run time.

If that's piqued your interest, then you can grab Neverending Nightmares from the App Store for £3.99 / $3.99 by clicking right here.

And if you like your mobile games horrifying, check out this list of ones that are going to scare you witless.
 
Harry Slater 28 November 2017
