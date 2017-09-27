  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
iPhone header logo

 IPHONE NEWS

Printable version | Send to a friend

Neon Chrome's upcoming DLC 'Arena' needs more iOS beta testers

VERY limited numbers

Product: Neon Chrome | Publisher: 10tons | Genre: Action, Shooter
For: iPhone   Also on: Android, iPad, PS Vita
 
We're getting closer and closer to seeing Neon Chrome: Arena out on iOS, but until then it needs to be beta tested and you can help with that. 
As the name would suggest, Arena is an arena-type survival game mode where you need to last as long as possible and hopefully get your name on the leaderboard. Use any available methods to make it through waves upon waves of enemies until you simply can't fight anymore. 

Whilst the Steam version sounds pretty hardcore, the mobile version might be a slightly simplified experience as 10tons works to balance the enemy counts. We'll have to wait for a little more definite information before going into the dirty details. 

If you want the chance to take part, just sign up right here. Remember, it's for iOS-users only and it's first-come, first-served. 
 
Reviewer photo
Emily Sowden 27 September 2017
Have your say! Related stories  
POPULAR STORIES
RECENT COMMENTS
General
The Gamification of Life
General
How Mobile has Affected Online Bingo Games
General
White Label Casino Marketing
General
888casino's latest slot games
Developers Corner
General
What can we expect next from the biggest mobile games?
Developers Corner
Launch
Take the fuss out of multiplayer with sharp new Bridge game Funbridge
Developers Corner
General
How to Optimise Your Casino Playing Experience
Individual
Launch
Puzzler Burglars, Inc. released on iOS devices
Developers Corner
Launch
Quatros Origins out on iOS and Android now
Developers Corner
General
Betting online using smartbets.com and the SmartBets app
Launch
iOS platformer Yuri is a cross between Limbo and Where the Wild Things Are
Developers Corner
General
Start your way up the Texas Hold 'em ladder with the 888 Poker app
Developers Corner
LATEST NEWS
LATEST VIDEOS
VIDEO REVIEWS
Running!