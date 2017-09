Neon Chrome's upcoming DLC 'Arena' needs more iOS beta testers

We're testing Neon Chrome arena for iOS, still a few beta slots left. Go here if you'are are intested and on iOS: https://t.co/WhA5GeOusA pic.twitter.com/RF1l1gB202 — 10tons (@10tonsLtd) September 27, 2017

We're getting closer and closer to seeing Neon Chrome: Arena out on iOS, but until then it needs to be beta tested and you can help with that.As the name would suggest, Arena is an arena-type survival game mode where you need to last as long as possible and hopefully get your name on the leaderboard. Use any available methods to make it through waves upon waves of enemies until you simply can't fight anymore.Whilst the Steam version sounds pretty hardcore, the mobile version might be a slightly simplified experience as 10tons works to balance the enemy counts. We'll have to wait for a little more definite information before going into the dirty details.If you want the chance to take part, just sign up right here . Remember, it's for iOS-users only and it's first-come, first-served.