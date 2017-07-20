  • arrow
iPhone header logo

 IPHONE NEWS - NEW RELEASE

Try your luck in Mr Jump S, a slightly easier version of Mr Jump, out now on iOS

You'll probably be okay-

Product: Mr Jump S | Publisher: 1Button
For: iPhone
 
Remember Mr Jump? Ha-ha, of course you do. Aside from being one of the most popular iOS games in 2015, it's probably made you angrier than you've ever been. But don't fear - 1Button has just released Mr Jump S to ease your suffering. 

Recent statistics shared by the developer shows that while over 24 million people played Mr Jump, only 77% of players got to the second level. More astonishingly still, only 0.003% (that's 753 legends) finished the game's 36 levels. 

In short, the developer has given people a bit more of a fighting chance in Mr Jump S. There are three short levels per environment instead of one long one, so hopefully you'll be able to discover the jetpack and 'infinite jump' power. 

Grab Mr Jump S free to play on the App Store. If you've played the old one and decide to give this one a go, let us know how you get on in the comments below. 
 
Emily Sowden 20 July 2017
