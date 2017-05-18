  • arrow
 IPHONE FEATURE

App Army Assemble: Miles & Kilo - A retro-inspired 2D platformer

Kid Tripp 2
Product: Miles & Kilo | Publisher:  | Format: iPhone, iPad
 
Miles & Kilo is the sequel to Kid Tripp, and sees Miles once again crash land on a dangerous island. This time, his pet dog Kilo is along for the ride.

It's a retro-inspired platformer that pays homage to classic Super Mario. Grab items, defeat enemies, and perform lots of acrobatic jumping across five islands and 36 levels.

But is it any good? We certainly seemed to think so, giving it a Silver Award and describing it as: "A sharp and wonderfully well put together platformer that's well worth your time".

We also asked the App Army for a second opinion, and here's what they had to say.

Jim Linford

Just loaded this up and so far I am getting nice NES vibes. The overworld map reminds me of Super Mario World, but the actual game is similar in vibe to Super Adventure Island.

José Neón Lights

This game is a delight - the amount of love that went into it is palpable.



The aesthetics and music are really well made and the controls are spot on for a game that requires quick reactions like this. The whole package feels like an adventure worth diving into!

Quincy Jones

This is a well thought out game - I love the retro graphics and the controls are spot on. Visually it's a great improvement from the original and they managed to add a lot of fun new features without losing the game we fell in love with the first time around.

GGod Hand

This game makes me feel nostalgic. I love the retro atmosphere, pixelated graphics, and old school sound. The world map reminds me of Super Mario Bros 3, which is a nice little treat. The controls are solid and responsive. The boss battles are lots of fun.

I'm usually not into auto-runners, but this one in particular has won me over. The trial and error gameplay offers a challenge, and even more so if you're aiming to get a high grade per level.

You might like this if you like retro gaming and the Rayman auto-runners.

Kunal Booch

The graphics deserve an applause and the music is like a cross between Rayman and Super Mario. The trial and error gameplay is awesome!



The only problem is that battery consumption is too high - I consumed over half my battery in an hour on 50 brightness.

Laura Egri

There are funny colourful graphics and great design for the main characters and enemies. The game requires good timing to jump, hit, or dodge, but it runs smoothly. The short levels make it perfect to play during short breaks.

It's nostalgic yet modern, so will appeal to any audience. Worth trying.

Oksana Ryan

This is a good runner. The retro graphics and sound are very authentic.

It took a while to get used to the controls but once I mastered them I really enjoyed playing. There doesn't seem to be any stages, so I keep going back to the beginning when I lose, but apart from that a great game to pick up and play.

Edem Kwaku Dzodzomenyo

This game harkens back to Super Mario Bros and other retro platformers. The game is fun and can be a little bit difficult when you die at a certain point and have to go back to the beginning of a stage.



The learning curve is a bit steep, but the game is very fun and interesting. The graphics and sound are good and the levels are short. Overall a decent game.

Tom-Donna Clark

Not a big fan of side scrollers, however this one is pretty well done. And if you a fan of old school Mario you will enjoy this once you get used to the controls. Well done on this one.

Tobias Taylor

If you like frantic games like Super Meat Boy or Kid Tripp by the same developer, you'll definitely keep this gem on your iPhone.

Each level feels so rewarding because it gets really difficult and once you beat a level it feels great.

I highly recommend this!

You can grab Miles & Kilo from the App Store right now.



What's the App Army?

The App Army is Pocket Gamer's very own community of mobile game experts. Each week, we provide them with a bunch of free codes and early access to the hottest upcoming games so they can provide their thoughts in features like this.

We also host regular community-driven events with them in mind like tournaments, giveaways, and multiplayer evenings.

To join, simply follow this link to the page on Facebook and request access. We'll get you in right away!
 
Reviewer photo
Glen Fox 18 May 2017
