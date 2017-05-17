  • arrow
 IPHONE FEATURE

Pocket Gamer's best games of April giveaway - Mallow Drops

Not what it sounds like
Product: Mallow Drops | Format: iPhone, iPad | Genre: Platform, Puzzle
 
Mallow Drops iPhone, thumbnail 1
Image gallery >>
It's that time of the month again, when Pocket Gamer gives away a bounty of codes for last month's absolute best games to our wonderful community, the App Army.

For those unaware, that's our diehard band of mobile gaming enthusiasts. In exchange for their critical thoughts, we give them codes for unreleased games on a weekly basis and you can join in the fun by simply signing up on Facebook.

That's a requirement to get a chance at a code in the giveaway, but more on that later. Let's kick things off.

Mallow Drops

Mallow Drops is a cute little puzzle platformer in which you have to help two kiwis rescue their lost eggs. To achieve this, you have to affect gravity to help them move about.



You'll also affect the environment, moving blocks and other obstacles to help them get around.

At review, we gave it a Silver Award and said: "It might have its frustrations, but there's still a lot to like in Mallow Drops".

Okay, I'll give it a go

Not so fast! First you have to sign up to the App Army here, then write your name as it appears on Facebook in the comments beneath this post. We'll then select the lucky winners over the next few days.

We only have iOS codes for this one - sorry Androiders! There'll be plenty more codes in a future giveaway.



And that's it! We'll be back next month with the best games of May 2017.

What's the App Army?

The App Army is Pocket Gamer's very own community of mobile game experts. Each week, we provide them with a bunch of free codes and early access to the hottest upcoming games so they can provide their thoughts in features like this.

We also host regular community-driven events with them in mind like tournaments, giveaways, and multiplayer evenings.

To join, simply follow this link to the page on Facebook.
 
Reviewer photo
Glen Fox 17 May 2017
