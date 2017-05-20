Card game roguelike Lost Portal CCG expands with new cards and dungeons in new Aerahym update

Combining deck building with careful dungeon exploration, Lost Portal CCG is part single player card game, part roguelike RPG, and its new Aerahym expansion introduces an array for new content to conquer.Lost Portal drops you onto a claustrophobic dungeon grid with towns and quests in between, letting you to customize your class and tactics from over 200 cards. The new expansion adds 33 more cards to acquire, a new town to reach, additional dungeons, and even more enemies to face.Lost Portal CCG can be purchased for £2.99 / $2.99, while the Aerahym expansion is available as an in-app purchase.