iPhone

 IPHONE NEWS - UPCOMING

Change time and deal with the consequences when the episodic adventure game Life is Strange hits iOS this Thursday

Butterfly effect

Product: Life is Strange | Developer: DONTNOD Entertainment | Genre: Adventure
For: iPhone   Also on: Android, iPad
 
It's been a couple of years since it was last whispered about, but Life is Strange is legitimately coming to iOS... this Thursday. 

If you haven't had the chance to dive into this story-driven game yet, Life is Strange is a brilliant episodic adventure which follows photography enthusiast, Max Caulfield, as she returns to her birth town to go to university.

While she'll experience the usual uni-kid malarky like parties, general social awkwardness, and that will-they/won't-they romance, she's also got something the other kids don't - the ability to wind back time. 

After reuniting with her old bestie Chloe Price, the two both quickly find themselves knee-deep in a seriously dangerous side to Arcadia Bay, and sometimes winding back the clock might cause more harm than good. 

The game arrives on iOS this December 14th for £2.99 and is available now for pre-order, though bear in mind the game's age restricted to 17+.

Are you excited? I'm VERY excited. 
 
Emily Sowden 12 December 2017
Running!