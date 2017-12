Change time and deal with the consequences when the episodic adventure game Life is Strange hits iOS this Thursday

It's been a couple of years since it was last whispered about, but Life is Strange is legitimately coming to iOS... this Thursday.If you haven't had the chance to dive into this story-driven game yet, Life is Strange is a brilliant episodic adventure which follows photography enthusiast, Max Caulfield, as she returns to her birth town to go to university.While she'll experience the usual uni-kid malarky like parties, general social awkwardness, and that will-they/won't-they romance, she's also got something the other kids don't - the ability to wind back time.After reuniting with her old bestie Chloe Price, the two both quickly find themselves knee-deep in a seriously dangerous side to Arcadia Bay, and sometimes winding back the clock might cause more harm than good.The game arrives on iOS this December 14th for £2.99 and is available now for pre-order , though bear in mind the game's age restricted to 17+.Are you excited? I'm VERY excited.