 IPHONE NEWS - UPCOMING

Battle your friends with words in Letteral, coming to iOS soon

Control the board

Product: Letteral
For: iPhone   Also on: iPad
 
Previously expected to release next week but recently delayed, Letteral is the upcoming strategic word game for online battles between friends.

Letteral pits friends (or two other players) in a grid-based battles of letters and tiles; constructing words is as simple as tapping on the grid for points and, more importantly, space on the grid.



Each word made means less letters for your opponent, turning the usual letter choice tactics into a game of controlling the grid and manipulating which letters can be used. Whether playing online or locally with friends, you'll be able to unlock different colored themes for the word grid.

Letteral is expected to release in early October on iPad and iPhone.
 
Christian Valentin 29 September 2017
