The trippy space adventure Last Voyage is on sale on the App Store right now

Last Voyage is probably one of the strangest games you haven't played. It's a weird and utterly intriguing adventure through space. But it's not a space that you'll have seen from your space lessons at space school.It's a journey through a psychedelic landscape, split into five chapters, complete with an amazing soundtrack that pops and spits in all the right ways.It's also really difficult to explain in words. So what I'd suggest you do is follow the link that's coming up that'll let you download the game for £2.99 / $2.99