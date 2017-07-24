  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy Free App Alliance 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
iPhone header logo

 IPHONE NEWS - UPCOMING

Printable version | Send to a friend

Last Day Alive is a bullet-riddled, zombie-killing survival game and it's soft launched on iOS in Sweden

Have a bite

Summary News Review Screens Videos Articles Tips  
Product: Last Day Alive
For: iPhone
 
It wouldn't be a good week without a zombie game to sink our teeth into, so let me point you to Last Day Alive which just soft launched on iOS in Sweden. 



You'll know Glu Games from their simple-but-addictive mobile games like Restaurant DASH, Blood & Glory, Nicki Minaj: The Empire, and more. Last Day Alive, however, takes up a slightly more bloody approach as you're thrown into undead chaos armed with shotguns, grenades, rifles, and more. 

It's up to you to save trapped survivors from hordes of zees, lay waste to enemy bases to steal their resources, take on more active enemies as you compete against other players in solo or 2v2 matches, build your own epic base, and more. 

If you're in the Swedish region and fancy giving it a go, find it on the App Store free to play. If you're not but you'd like to try it out you can use our guide to create a foreign iTunes account. 

Source: Sensor Tower.
 
Reviewer photo
Emily Sowden 24 July 2017
Have your say! Related stories  
POPULAR STORIES
RECENT COMMENTS
General
How Mobile has Affected Online Bingo Games
General
White Label Casino Marketing
General
888casino's latest slot games
Developers Corner
General
What can we expect next from the biggest mobile games?
Developers Corner
Launch
Take the fuss out of multiplayer with sharp new Bridge game Funbridge
Developers Corner
General
How to Optimise Your Casino Playing Experience
Individual
Launch
Puzzler Burglars, Inc. released on iOS devices
Developers Corner
Launch
Quatros Origins out on iOS and Android now
Developers Corner
General
Betting online using smartbets.com and the SmartBets app
Launch
iOS platformer Yuri is a cross between Limbo and Where the Wild Things Are
Developers Corner
General
Start your way up the Texas Hold 'em ladder with the 888 Poker app
Developers Corner
General
A look at Call of Duty: Black Ops 3
Developers Corner
LATEST NEWS
LATEST VIDEOS
VIDEO REVIEWS
Running!