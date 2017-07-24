Last Day Alive is a bullet-riddled, zombie-killing survival game and it's soft launched on iOS in Sweden

It wouldn't be a good week without a zombie game to sink our teeth into, so let me point you to Last Day Alive which just soft launched on iOS in Sweden.
You'll know Glu Games from their simple-but-addictive mobile games like Restaurant DASH, Blood & Glory, Nicki Minaj: The Empire, and more. Last Day Alive, however, takes up a slightly more bloody approach as you're thrown into undead chaos armed with shotguns, grenades, rifles, and more.
It's up to you to save trapped survivors from hordes of zees, lay waste to enemy bases to steal their resources, take on more active enemies as you compete against other players in solo or 2v2 matches, build your own epic base, and more.
If you're in the Swedish region and fancy giving it a go, find it on the App Store free to play. If you're not but you'd like to try it out you can use our guide to create a foreign iTunes account.
