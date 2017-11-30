  • arrow
Raise money to help fight AIDS in Candy Crush Saga, Soda Saga, and Jelly Saga

(RED) is back, baby

Product: King news | Manufacturer: King
 
With the season of giving on its way, the mobile giant, King's, once again teaming up with the App Store and (RED) to help fight against AIDS. 



From December 1st to December 8th, Candy Crush Saga, Candy Crush Jelly Saga, and Candy Crush Soda Saga will each be offering up limited-edition bundles.

By purchasing (CANDYLICIOUS)RED, (JELLYLICIOUS)RED, and (SODALICIOUS)RED, 100% of the proceeds will go to the Global Fund. This provides prevention, testing, treatment, counseling, and care services in the areas it's needed most. 

 Andreas Olofsson, Executive Producer, Candy Crush Saga says: "We're delighted to be able to support such a great cause and help contribute to the fight for an AIDS-free generation. We hope our players will get on board with the campaign and be pleased to know that their spending is making a positive difference to the lives of people in sub-Saharan Africa."

Let's hope more iOS games hop on the bandwagon like last year to raise money for (RED). 
 
Reviewer photo
Emily Sowden 30 November 2017
