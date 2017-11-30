IPHONE NEWS Printable version | Send to a friend Raise money to help fight AIDS in Candy Crush Saga, Soda Saga, and Jelly Saga (RED) is back, baby Product: King news | Manufacturer: King Tweet Emily Sowden by







From December 1st to December 8th, Candy Crush Saga, Candy Crush Jelly Saga, and Candy Crush Soda Saga will each be offering up limited-edition bundles.



By purchasing (CANDYLICIOUS)RED, (JELLYLICIOUS)RED, and (SODALICIOUS)RED, 100% of the proceeds will go to the Global Fund. This provides prevention, testing, treatment, counseling, and care services in the areas it's needed most.



Andreas Olofsson, Executive Producer, Candy Crush Saga says: "We're delighted to be able to support such a great cause and help contribute to the fight for an AIDS-free generation. We hope our players will get on board with the campaign and be pleased to know that their spending is making a positive difference to the lives of people in sub-Saharan Africa."



