 IPHONE FEATURE

Pocket Gamer Advent Calendar 2017 - Day seven: Kalimba

Product: Kalimba | Publisher: Press Play | Format: iPhone, iPad | Genre: Platform, Puzzle
 
Chestnuts roasting on an open fire? Jack Frost nipping at your nose? In reality, Christmas isn't anything like the movies. We rarely get snow in the UK, and we know more Scrooges than Santa Clauses.

But it's not all bad. To help spread some Christmas cheer, Pocket Gamer has decided to run its very own Advent Calendar. Each day, we'll give away one of the best games of the year from December 1st right up to Christmas day itself.

We don't want to spoil the surprise, so we'll publish the complete list of our best games of 2017 after Christmas. That's right in time for the January sales anyway, so you can grab yourself some of them on the cheap if you don't win.

But enough of all that. Let's take a look at today's offering.



Kalimba

Kalimba is a smart little puzzle platformer in which you jump, slide, and fly your way through a bunch of levels.

Sounds easy? Well, what if we told you you had to control two characters at once? One on the bottom of the screen, and the other on the top?

At review, we gave it a Gold Award and described it as "A smart and slick platformer that just gets better the deeper you get into it".

Pop it in my stocking, would you?

Not so fast! First you have to sign up to the App Army here, then fill in the super quick Google Form below.


If you can't see the form, click here.

And that's it. We'll be back each day with a brand new game right up until Christmas day. So keep checking back at 5PM GMT.

What's the App Army?

The App Army is Pocket Gamer's very own community of mobile game experts. Each week, we provide them with a bunch of free codes and early access to the hottest upcoming games so they can provide their thoughts in features like this.

We also host regular community-driven events with them in mind like tournaments, giveaways, and multiplayer evenings.

To join, simply follow this link to the page on Facebook.
 
Reviewer photo
Glen Fox 7 December 2017
