  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
iPhone header logo

 IPHONE NEWS - UPCOMING

Printable version | Send to a friend

Playdead's bleak platformer Inside releases on iOS this Friday

Available to pre-order

Summary News Review Screens Videos Articles Tips  
Product: Inside | Publisher: Playdead | Genre: Platform, Puzzle
For: iPhone   Also on: iPad, Switch
 


iOS owners waiting to play Playdead's follow-up to Limbo won't have to wait much longer; Inside is arriving on the App Store on December 15th.

Amid a first wave of available App Store preorders, Inside is a unsettling and tense cinematic platformer through a dystopian landscape, following a boy through a harsh world where death lurks around every corner. Roaming hunters, brutal security systems, and other weird threats can kill you in an instant; quick reflexes and hiding are your own only advantages as you solve physics-based puzzles.

Much like its predecessor, Inside tells a minimalist tale through its bleak tone and aesthetic, its disturbing deaths, its increasingly surreal and odd imagery. You can find Inside's App Store page here. The game will be a free download with an in-app purchase.

Subscribe to AppSpy on
 
Reviewer photo
Christian Valentin 12 December 2017
Have your say! Related stories  
POPULAR STORIES
RECENT COMMENTS
General
Pennsylvania is the next State in the US to regulate online Casino
General
The Gamification of Life
General
How Mobile has Affected Online Bingo Games
General
White Label Casino Marketing
General
888casino's latest slot games
Developers Corner
General
What can we expect next from the biggest mobile games?
Developers Corner
Launch
Take the fuss out of multiplayer with sharp new Bridge game Funbridge
Developers Corner
General
How to Optimise Your Casino Playing Experience
Individual
Launch
Puzzler Burglars, Inc. released on iOS devices
Developers Corner
Launch
Quatros Origins out on iOS and Android now
Developers Corner
General
Betting online using smartbets.com and the SmartBets app
Launch
iOS platformer Yuri is a cross between Limbo and Where the Wild Things Are
Developers Corner
LATEST NEWS
LATEST VIDEOS
VIDEO REVIEWS