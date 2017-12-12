Playdead's bleak platformer Inside releases on iOS this Friday

iOS owners waiting to play Playdead's follow-up to Limbo won't have to wait much longer; Inside is arriving on the App Store on December 15th.
Amid a first wave of available App Store preorders, Inside is a unsettling and tense cinematic platformer through a dystopian landscape, following a boy through a harsh world where death lurks around every corner. Roaming hunters, brutal security systems, and other weird threats can kill you in an instant; quick reflexes and hiding are your own only advantages as you solve physics-based puzzles.
Much like its predecessor, Inside tells a minimalist tale through its bleak tone and aesthetic, its disturbing deaths, its increasingly surreal and odd imagery. You can find Inside's App Store page here. The game will be a free download with an in-app purchase.