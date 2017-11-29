  • arrow
 IPHONE NEWS - NEW RELEASE

PUBG-like Glorious Mission launches on iOS in China

Kill or be killed, mate

Product: Glorious Mission | Publisher: Aurora Games Corp
For: iPhone   Also on: iPad
 
Just days after the news broke that Tencent and Bluehole will be bringing the hit competitive game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds to mobile, 'Glorious Mission' has just dropped on iOS in China. 



Developed by Aurora Games and published by Tencent, Glorious Mission (translated) features a huge, 64 square kilometre map with 100 players in the server at a time who have to parachute into play. Sound familiar?

Play solo or as part of a team as you dive into the game. Explore buildings, drive vehicles, watch your surroundings for enemies, and more as you try to claw your way to being the last man standing. 

Whether this is just the start of the aforementioned PUBG's mobile journey, I don't know. There have been a fair few clones and lites on the market recently, and we've had more than enough to say about them. 

Our own gentle giant, Harry Slater, had his own opinion on the game, as did a bunch of our editorial colleagues at Steel Media

Either way, for now Glorious Mission is the closest thing there is to PUBG on mobile, so feel free to grab it free to play on the Chinese App Store

Source: Killercow
 
Reviewer photo
Emily Sowden 29 November 2017
