 IPHONE NEWS - UPCOMING

Take on the Seven Kingdoms in the combat strategy game Game of Thrones: Conquest, soft launched on iOS in the Philippines

And Turkey, Denmark, and Indonesia

For: iPhone
 
With Games of Thrones back in full swing it was only a matter of time before the next GoT-themed mobile game came about. This time Warner Bros. has you covered as Game of Thrones: Conquest soft launches on iOS. 



In GoT: Conquest you take up arms as the head of your new House and need to train up, collect resources, forge powerful alliances, and conquer your enemies on the path to the Iron Throne. Of course, this is the Seven Kingdoms, so watch your back every step of the way lest you find a knife pointed at it.

Part combat strategy, part base builder, you can't just butcher your way through iconic towns and cities. No, unless you've got a cellar stuffed with Wildfire you've got to think things through tactically, and that includes building up your own House. 

So, if you're in the Philippines, Turkey, Denmark, or Indonesia feel free to check it out on the App Store free to play. If you're not but you'd like to give it a go, you can use our guide on creating a foreign iTunes account to get you started.

Be aware that it's not particularly polished as of yet and a fair few gamers have complained about the loading time/performance.

Source: Sensor Tower.
 
Emily Sowden 27 July 2017
