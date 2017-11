Robot-meddling puzzler GNOG is out now for iPhone and iPad

We've been covering GNOG on Pocket Gamer for quite a while now . The game landed on PS4 a few months ago, and since then we've been patiently waiting for any new on the promised iOS version.Well, our waiting days are over. The game has just landed on the App Store. It's out. It exists. It's sort of alive. We're all doing a celebratory dance around Pocket Gamer's spacious offices.The game sees you playing around with the inner workings of a variety of robot's minds. And it's every bit as bonkers as that sounds. There are levers to pull, switches to push, and all sorts of mischievous fun to get up to.The game will set you back £4.99 / $4.99, and you can grab it by clicking this link right here . While it downloads why not check out the trailer up at the top of the article. Or join us in our celebratory dance. Don't worry, we won't tell anyone.