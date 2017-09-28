  • arrow
Board game and book mash up Fighting Fantasy Legends is on sale right now for iPhone and iPad

Cheap legends

Product: Fighting Fantasy Legends | Publisher: Nomad Games Limited | Genre: Card/ board game, RPG
For: iPhone   Also on: Android, iPad
 
Fighting Fantasy Legends is certainly an interesting one. It's a mash-up of the popular game books and a board game, and it actually works pretty darn well. There's a bit more action, a bit less reading, and a lot more miniatures.

And right now the game is on sale for iPhone and iPad. If you've not played it yet, well for just £1.99 / $1.99 it's well worth picking up.

You lead an adventurer through a series of perilous quests. You're fighting monsters, making choices, and making your way through an interesting world full of intriguing characters and deadly traps. Sounds pretty cool, right?

Well you can grab the game for iOS right now by clicking this link right here. And if you're a fan of the series, or fantasy board games in general, we reckon it's well worth picking up.
 
Reviewer photo
Harry Slater 28 September 2017
