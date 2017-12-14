  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
iPhone header logo
| TRACK THIS GAME

Fez Pocket Edition review - Is it still as good on touchscreen?


For: iPhone   Also on: PS Vita, Steam

Yah

Product: Fez | Developer: Polytron Corporation | Format: iPhone | Genre: 3D, Adventure, Conversion, Platform, Puzzle | Players: 1 | Version: Europe
 
2017 has seen a good deal of famous indie games finally making their way to mobile. We've had The Witness, we've had The Talos Principle, and now it's the turn of Fez to make a surprise entry onto the scene.

If you've not heard of it, it's a clever puzzling platformer that sees you messing around with the dimensions of the levels to reach your goal. It's pretty darn good as well, and was warmly received on all the big ol' consoles it ended up on.

But does it work on mobile? Well that's the question we're here to answer. But, in brief, yeah it's actually pretty good on touchscreen.

Nice hat

You play as Gomez, a little 2D sprite man who discovers that the world he thought was flat is actually three dimensional. After jumping up a few platforms, you're given the power that's key to the rest of the game.

Swiping left or right on the screen spins the level in that direction. There are four different planes, and they offer up different platforms and obstacles for you to interact with.

The main aim here is collecting cubes. These cubes open doors that allow you to progress through into different sections of the world. You'll need them all if you want to get to the end of the game.



Fez is every bit as lovely on mobile as it was on the other platforms it found itself on. There's a warmth to proceedings, and an inherent intelligence, that make leaping around its towering levels a lot of fun.

The controls are pretty slick too. While Fez isn't a super hardcore platformer, it does demand some level of precision, and the scheme here offers more than enough of that that you're never going to be screaming at it in frustration.

There are a few niggles here and there, including some buttons that didn't seem to show up on the screen of my iPhone 7, but none of the problems here are game-breakers.

Con-fez

Is mobile the best place to play Fez? No, probably not. But then you're going to be paying half the price you would be to pick it up on Steam.

And saving five bucks definitely makes this a more interesting proposition. Fez Pocket Edition works really well, and if you've never played the game before, this is a decent place to start your plane-hopping adventure.
 
Fez Pocket Edition review - Is it still as good on touchscreen?
Reviewer photo
Harry Slater | 14 December 2017
A good port of a great game. It's not perfect, but it still captures most of the magic of the original
 
Have Your Say
POPULAR REVIEWS
RECENT COMMENTS
General
Pennsylvania is the next State in the US to regulate online Casino
General
The Gamification of Life
General
How Mobile has Affected Online Bingo Games
General
White Label Casino Marketing
General
888casino's latest slot games
Developers Corner
General
What can we expect next from the biggest mobile games?
Developers Corner
Launch
Take the fuss out of multiplayer with sharp new Bridge game Funbridge
Developers Corner
General
How to Optimise Your Casino Playing Experience
Individual
Launch
Puzzler Burglars, Inc. released on iOS devices
Developers Corner
Launch
Quatros Origins out on iOS and Android now
Developers Corner
General
Betting online using smartbets.com and the SmartBets app
Launch
iOS platformer Yuri is a cross between Limbo and Where the Wild Things Are
Developers Corner
LATEST NEWS
LATEST VIDEOS
VIDEO REVIEWS