FEZ Pocket Edition just arrived on the App Store for £4.99/$4.99

My God, this week is turning into a right game-fest as FEZ Pocket Edition is yet another popular title announced last-minute. Better still, it's just popped up on iOS.If you've not had the pleasure just yet, FEZ follows the adventure of the 2D creature Gomez as he navigates an ultra-cool 3D environment.I know, it doesn't look 3D from the pictures, but it's all about interacting with the seemingly-2D environment to then reveal paths, solutions, and just generally pretty things. This puzzler offers up a brilliant challenge and encourages you to look at things a different way to solve it.FEZ Pocket Edition is available right now on the App Store for £4.99/$4.99. If the game performs as well on iOS as it does on other platforms, I think we're in for a winner, ladies and gents.