Charmingly gross platformer Eggggg goes on sale for FREE on iOS

Update on May 17 at 14:11: Eggggg went down to £2.99 a few days ago as described by the original news below but it's actually free right now in what is a weird move.
It might be a mistake or not but you can get it now here for free.
Eggggg's unique style of vomit-propelled platforming is currently available on iOS for the discounted price of £2.99 / $2.99.
With its colorful cartoon-esque aesthetic and clever game design, Eggggg proves to be more than just a gimmicky platformer, mixing boss fights, fast-paced wall-jumping, and puke-driven leaps to great effect.
Our Silver Award review praised the game as "surprisingly smart...sharp and entertaining", and a recent update added a fifteen stage expansion to further test your puking prowess.
You can purchase the discounted Eggggg on the App Store.