 IPHONE NEWS - SALE

Charmingly gross platformer Eggggg goes on sale for FREE on iOS

Bring your own bucket

Product: Eggggg | Publisher: Hyper Games | Genre: Platform
For: iPhone   Also on: Android, iPad
 
Update on May 17 at 14:11Eggggg went down to £2.99 a few days ago as described by the original news below but it's actually free right now in what is a weird move.

It might be a mistake or not but you can get it now here for free.
 



Eggggg's unique style of vomit-propelled platforming is currently available on iOS for the discounted price of £2.99 / $2.99.

With its colorful cartoon-esque aesthetic and clever game design, Eggggg proves to be more than just a gimmicky platformer, mixing boss fights, fast-paced wall-jumping, and puke-driven leaps to great effect.

Subscribe to AppSpy on


Our Silver Award review praised the game as "surprisingly smart...sharp and entertaining", and a recent update added a fifteen stage expansion to further test your puking prowess.

You can purchase the discounted Eggggg on the App Store.
 
Reviewer photo
Christian Valentin 17 May 2017
